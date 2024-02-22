‘Waste some more taxpayer money:’ Staffer paid from budget of Fulton commissioner he had sex with

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County commissioners made history on Wednesday when they voted to take money away from Commissioner Natalie Hall’s budget.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday where they voted to remove $200,000 from Hall’s budget.

They have never voted to take money away from someone, and some say it sets a bad precedent.

“We’re going to court, y’all. Watch and see. We going to waste some more taxpayer money,” said Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.

Arrington said the decision will only end up costing the county more money before it’s all said and done.

Commissioners who voted to remove the money say they did it to help pay Hall’s former staffer, Calvin Brock.

A federal judge awarded Brock close to $1 million after he accused Hall of firing him because he ended their sexual relationship.

“This sets a bad precedent. This is a bad deal and the voters will have an opportunity to hold all of us accountable, or those who are up for election in 90 days,” Arrington said during the meeting.

Hall is one of the commissioners who will be on the ballot.

She did not say a word as her colleagues discussed the resolution.

“The taxpayers are footing the bill whether it comes from the District 4 budget...or whether it comes from any other line item,” Commissioner Dana Barrett said.

“I think if it was a normal employee, we would’ve fired. For sure, they would’ve lost their job,” Commissioner Bridget Thorne said.

Elected officials cannot fire elected officials, but voters can.

