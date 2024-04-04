Fulton County officials, police investigate removal of commission’s sexual harassment posters

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials are launching an investigation into the removal of posters that scrutinize Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Hall recently lost a sexual harassment case and the county was ordered to place posters up at various locations throughout the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta.

The posters revealed Hall’s conviction for sexually discriminating against her former chief of staff, Calvin Brock.

Putting Equal Employment Opportunity Commission posters up was part of a judge’s order in the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, county leaders are trying to figure out who’s behind their removals.

“Notices would have to be posted in county buildings for a period of 60 days in conspicuous places,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts explained.

The signs started going up this week, but someone is taking them down, defying the judge’s order.

“They’ve gone up in some places but they’ve also been removed by someone,” Pitts said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pitts told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that they were having the building’s surveillance footage checked to see who has been removing the posters.

County leaders said they’re working with police to do so.

Channel 2 Action News was in court during the sexual discrimination hearing where Brock described the harassment on the stand. He said in court that Hall had stalked him by putting trackers and listening devices in his cars.

Along with the posters, Fulton County used taxpayer funds to pay the former chief of staff back pay with interest, as well as compensation and attorneys fees.

“The county, they had to pay the $1 million on behalf of Commissioner Hall,” Pitts said previously.

The judge in the case also ordered Hall to take sexual harassment training, which the county said she completed.

In September, Hall was censured by the county commission, but as an elected official, she could not be fired.

Hall is running for reelection to the county commission in November.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb police say more drivers are being found passed out behind the wheel, high on drugs

©2023 Cox Media Group