13 rural Georgia hospitals given $6 million for hospital, medical education support

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced millions of dollars of grant funding was awarded to 13 rural hospitals in the state.

The funds, provided to the hospitals, will be used to fund either graduate or medical education programs or to support the hospitals themselves with operations.

According to the governor’s office, the grants themselves come from the Dual Track Rural Hospital Support program from the Department of Community Health’s State Office of Rural Health.

“Since I took office, my administration has worked to deliver on the promise that we would work with state and local partners to develop Georgia’s rural communities, including efforts to improve our rural healthcare systems,” Kemp said in a statement. “These awards will provide further support to those hospitals that serve rural Georgians and communities in need.”

State officials said the Dual Track Rural Hospital Support Grant is funded by the state’s Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, first established in 2014. Since its start, the grant program has awarded more than $40 million.

In terms of how the funds are used, grants for the graduate medical education funds support existing or new GME programs so more physicians can be trained on specialty medicine, while the direct hospital support funds can be used to improve access to healthcare, increase staffing and make financial or operational improvements.

“Proactively working to address healthcare disparities within rural communities continues to be a priority for the agency,” DCH Commissioner Russel Carlson said. “This grant is just one way we are strengthening healthcare access in underserved regions, and investing in Georgia’s healthcare workforce.”

Each of the hospitals chosen to receive funds from the grant from this award were given between $250,000 to $1 million.

“These grant awards reflect our commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of rural hospitals and providing effective solutions,” Joel Presley, executive director of the State Office of Rural Health, said. “These funds will provide support to initiatives that address critical needs for both Georgia’s rural hospitals and citizens. I’m excited to see how these grants will help drive quality healthcare in these communities.”

The governor’s office said the 2024 Dual Track Rural Hospital Support Grant recipients were the following hospitals, split by program.

Graduate Medical Education Funding:

John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville, Ga.) - $1M

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie, Ga.) - $1M

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas, Ga.) - $250,000

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia, Ga.) - $250,000

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.) - $250,000

Hospital Support Funding:

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin (Milledgeville, Ga.) - $500,000

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro, Ga.) - $500,000

Effingham Health System (Springfield, Ga.) - $500,000

Putnam General Hospital (Eatonton, Ga.) - $500,000

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Sandersville, Ga.) - $500,000

Jefferson Hospital (Louisville, Ga.) - $250,000

Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston, Ga.) - $250,000

Union General Hospital (Blairsville, Ga.) - $250,000

