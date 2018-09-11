Frustrated, fearful: Midtown residents concerned about recent crime in area

ATLANTA - Several Midtown residents said they’re frustrated and fearful. They’ve been calling Channel 2 Action News asking how a homeless man was beaten to death along Peachtree Street, a block away from Midtown Blue, a public safety force that aims to be the “eyes and ears of the Midtown community 24 hours a day."
[READ MORE: 21-year-old arrested in murder of homeless man beaten to death near Fox Theatre]
"How does this happen right next to Midtown Blue?" one community member asked.
The suspect, who killed the victim, Moses Cooper, has been arrested, but neighbors said they still want more police presence, claiming the recent crime in the area has left them scared.
