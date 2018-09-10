Georgia included in egg recall amid fears of salmonella contamination

ATLANTA - Before you make eggs this week, it's important to know that Gravel Ridge Farms recalled cage-free large eggs because they might be contaminated with salmonella.
The company said it recalled packages containing one dozen and 2 1/2 dozen eggs in cardboard containers with UPC code 7-06970-38444-6.
The recalled eggs have best if used by dates of July 25, 2018, through October 3, 2018, and were sold in grocery stores and to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Gravel Ridge Farms is warning customers to not eat, sell or serve the recalled eggs. Customers are urged to return them to the store for a refund or throw them away.
No deaths have been reported.
For a full list of locations where recalled eggs were sold, click here.
