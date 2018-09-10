21-year-old arrested in murder of homeless man beaten to death near Fox Theatre

Atlanta police have made an arrest in the case of a homeless man who was beaten to death just blocks away from the Fox Theatre.
Police have charged 21-year-old Michael Johnson with the murder of 59-year-old Moses Cooper, who was found on Peachtree Street on Wednesday.
Johnson was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was the first reporter at the scene on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning. He saw homicide investigators in the 800 block of Peachtree Street just before 2 a.m.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke with Cooper's family members, who said they had been trying to get him off the streets for years.
"It's not fair. It's hard," said his relative Nina L. Scott.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}