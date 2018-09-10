  • Woman killed in hit-and-run, investigation underway

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A woman who was walking at Daniel Lane and Johnson Road in Lawrenceville was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon. 

    Police said, as of now, there is no description of the car that hit the woman. 

    A special investigation team was sent to the scene. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to call 770-339-2412.

