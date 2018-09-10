Woman killed in hit-and-run, investigation underway

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A woman who was walking at Daniel Lane and Johnson Road in Lawrenceville was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.
Police said, as of now, there is no description of the car that hit the woman.
A special investigation team was sent to the scene.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 770-339-2412.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Florence now major Category 4 hurricane with wind up to 130 mph
- Man says lawn care service killed his yard
- Investing in Nike and students: Austell pastor encourages young members to ‘Just Do It'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}