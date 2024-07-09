Forsyth County

Motorcyclist was harnessing his inner ‘Evil Knievel’ after clocked going 114 MPH on GA 400

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Looking to perform your inner “Evel Knievel’? The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said, think again!

Forsyth County deputies said they were monitoring drivers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend along Georgia 400.

According to officials, deputies clocked a motorcyclist traveling at 114 mph.

The sheriff’s office said any driver wanting to harness their inner ‘Evel Knievel’ to do it on a track and not on GA 400.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

He was arrested for reckless driving.

