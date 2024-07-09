20-year-old missing after swimming with friends at Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen swimming in Lake Lanier on Monday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Rutledge, a 20-year-old from Winder, disappeared around 8 p.m. on Monday at Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier.

Rutledge went swimming with two other friends but the friends lost sight of him.

Deputies said it is possible Rutledge swam back to the shore and left the park, but no one has heard from him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Rutledge is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 120 pounds. He is described as having curly brown hair and was wearing swim trunks and may be wearing a silver chain necklace.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Heavy rain causes large tree to fall onto DeKalb Co. home, knock down power lines

©2024 Cox Media Group