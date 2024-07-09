Elderly man dead after overnight DeKalb County apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire investigators are looking into a fire that left an elderly man dead early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials are currently at an apartment on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Captain Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News that the department received a call around 1:40 a.m. about the fire and a person trapped.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom. The man was pulled out of the laundry room when firefighters arrived.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was disabled.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

