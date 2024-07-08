3-year-old left on Gwinnett park bench to ‘learn his lesson,’ found running through traffic

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is facing charges after her 3-year-old son was found running through traffic.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson sat down with a couple who found the little boy and called the police.

The boy’s mother told police that she left him on a park bench a quarter mile away from where he was found.

It was 34 minutes after the child had been found before his mom, Gabrielle Buckley, reported him missing.

She’s been arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

