Fiery crash shuts down most lanes of I-75 NB in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Most of the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down due to a car crash at Mt. Paran Road (exit 256).

Multiple fire engines and firefighters were at the scene.

One vehicle was severely damaged.

As of 5:40 p.m., two left lanes and the HOV lane were reopened as crews work to clear the crash scene.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said one person was taken out of the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

🚨 RED ALERT ATL: I-75/nb shut down n. of Mt. Paran (Exit 256). Bad crash and major response. Delays. Take Hwy. 41/Northside or take I-285. #ATLtraffic @wsbtraffic @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/BGDNH9gLnD — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) July 8, 2024

