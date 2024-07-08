At least 1 dead after crash involving 5 vehicles on I-285 in Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police confirmed at least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 285. Multiple lanes of the interstate are shut down as police investigate.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the crash since it happened Monday just after 5 a.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the crash involved at least five vehicles near the Chamblee-Dunwoody Road exit. At least one person has died. Police did not say how many were injured.

The lanes will remain closed until at least 8 a.m. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

