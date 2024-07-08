Local

Thousands of customers without power hours after storms moved through metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Tree down in middle of street in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hours after a round of storms moved through Sunday night, thousands in the metro Atlanta area are without power on Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich tracked severe storms that moved through parts of the metro area, including DeKalb County where a severe thunderstorm warning was briefly issued Sunday.

As of 5:45 a.m. Monday, Georgia Power’s outage map shows at least 4,000 customers in DeKalb remain without power. At least 1,200 customers were without power in Clayton County, but those numbers have gone down to less than 150 customers.

