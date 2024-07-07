Man drowned in north Georgia lake over Fourth of July weekend

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man celebrating the Fourth of July holiday drowned in Lake Rabun, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR game wardens say they were called to a possible drowning on the lake at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They were told no one had seen 39-year-old Robert Clinkscales, of Dillard, since 10:30 p.m. the night before.

On Saturday morning, his shoes and phone were found at the entrance of the boathouse on the property.

Shortly after they got there, they found his body in 40 to 50 feet of water about 30 feet from the boathouse.

TRENDING STORIES:

His body was turned over to the Rabun County Coroner for an autopsy.

There is no word on what led to his death.

Clinkscales is one of at least two people to drown in Georgia over the holiday weekend. Laquavis McCray, 16, drowned after being swept away by the current at Tybee Island.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police investigating after man stabbed in the stomach, 1 man in custody The victim was taken to the hospital and one person has been detained.

©2024 Cox Media Group