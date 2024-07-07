Atlanta police investigating after man stabbed in the stomach, 1 man in custody

ATLANTA — Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of a Shell gas station at the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. just after 10 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Investigators say they have a man detained as they continue investigating.

