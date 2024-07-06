16-year-old Atlanta boy who drowned near Tybee Island remembered as ‘fun-loving’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The family of an Atlanta teenager who drowned near Tybee Island on Friday is sharing more about who he was.

They say Laquavis McCray left Atlanta on Friday morning with friends to visit their family in Savannah. When they got there, they went to the beach where McCray was swept up in the currents.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, game wardens responded to three people being taken away by the current. Two of them were rescued, but McCray was not. His body was pulled from the water several hours later.

His grandparents have set up an online fundraiser to raise money to get his body back to Atlanta and cover funeral costs.

“Laquavis was a fun-loving teenager who kept us laughing with his jokes and liked to impress people with his dance moves,” they wrote. “We want to give Laquavis the memorial he deserves and honor his memory.”

You can donate by clicking here.

