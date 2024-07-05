Rescue crews searching for 16-year-old who vanished into water off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Rescue crews are currently searching for a 16-year-old who vanished underwater off Tybee Island.
Tybee Island police said two teenagers were swimming in the Back River beach area when family members noticed they were in distress. One family member was able to rescue one of the teens. The other teen disappeared beneath the water and didn’t resurface.
Tybee Island police have asked for help from the Coast Guard, the Chatham County Marine Patrol and the Marine Rescue Squad to search the area.
“The hearts of the Tybee Island Police Department, and the entire City of Tybee remain with the family during this uncertain time,” police said.
The teenager has not been identified.
