Woman heard fireworks going off for hours. Moments later, her home was burning.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An overnight fire on Wednesday left a woman injured and more than a dozen units at an apartment complex burned.

The Augusta Fire Department said firefighters were sent to an apartment complex on Steven’s Creek Road after a caller reported hearing fireworks going off for more than two hours before seeing the building was on fire on the night of July 3.

While the caller immediately began knocking on doors and telling the people inside to evacuate, firefighters got to the scene and told dispatch they would need a full response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Augusta Fire, it was brought under control and quickly extinguished, but 16 units burned.

Photos of the fire’s damage to the building show charred, hollowed upper floors and blackened portions of the building’s roof.

“One minor injury was reported by a young lady who escaped from her balcony. Residents were put in contact with the Red Cross,” according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘We are all heartbroken’: Father of 11-year-old injured in deadly triple shooting speaks out

©2024 Cox Media Group