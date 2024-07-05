Sen. Ossoff launching inquiry to protect election workers from threats

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has launched an inquiry with the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make sure they are taking the necessary steps to protect election workers and ensure the efficient administration of elections this year.

Ossoff is asking those agencies details their processes for receiving and responding to threats, the steps they are taking to make sure staffing needs are met, and how they plan to enforce existing laws to protect election workers.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections depends on protecting those who run them,” Sen. Ossoff wrote. “Yet over the last several years, election workers in Georgia and across the country have reported increased intimidation, harassment, and threats of violence.”

According to a survey from the Brennan Center, 38% of election officials reported experiencing harassment or abuse in their role.

