Beryl makes landfall on Texas coast as category 1 hurricane

TEXAS — Hurricane Beryl officially made landfall as Category 1 storm on the Texas coast on Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas just before 4 a.m. central time.

Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected along the Texas coast where warnings have been issued.

Here in metro Atlanta, the local Caribbean community is preparing to send emergency supplies to their islands hit by Beryl as a major hurricane last week. Beryl caused at least 11 deaths throughout the Caribbean.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Yolande Horne-Payne, who owns a local nutrition company in Henry County and is from St. Vincent. She told Channel 2 that her focus is on getting to her family and friends back on her home island.

“I’m hoping to get into the real hard-hit areas,” said Horne-Payne.

The big help is coming from multiple groups filled with local leaders from Metro-Atlanta’s Caribbean community. They are all collaborating to gather donations and raise money to bring relief to the islands.

Lawrence Prescott is the founder of Caribbean Life TV. He said organizers are asking for generators, baby diapers, toiletries, heavy-duty trash bags, and work gloves.

Prescott said you can drop donations off at his business location on 6254 Memorial Dr. in Stone Mountain starting at noon Monday.

You can also drop off donations at Caribbean International Shipping Services at 3048 Miller Rd. in Stonecrest.

