Hurricane wipes out heart of Henry County; business owner to provide aid to Caribbean

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business owner plans to fly to the island of St. Vincent Monday to take emergency supplies to survivors of Hurricane Beryl.

Yolande Horne-Payne owns Lady Boss Moss, a nutrition company based in Henry County. She said the hurricane destroyed the heart of her business, sea moss. However, her focus is on getting to her family and friends back on her home island.

“They have no water. They have no electricity. They have no internet,” said Yolande Horne-Payne.

She is from the Caribbean Island and told Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco she has been anxious to get to family and friends and see the damage for herself.

“I’m hoping to get into the real hard-hit areas,” said Horne-Payne.

She is taking donations like diapers, phone chargers that use solar panels, toiletries and first aid.

“To help for a day or two until big help gets there,” she said.

The big help is coming from multiple groups filled with local leaders from Metro-Atlanta’s Caribbean community. They are all collaborating to gather donations and raise money to bring relief to the islands.

“Help is on the way,” said Lawrence Prescott. “It’s that one Caribbean type of feel.”

A Stonecrest shipping company called Caribbean International Shipping Services has experience with getting supplies to the islands fast. So, they are donating their services for free.

“This is the least we can do,” said owner Sharon Barnwell.

Leaders from Barbados are hosting a fundraiser on July 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stonecrest Distillery. It will include live music, food trucks, and games for kids and adults.

Lawrence Prescott is the founder of Caribbean Life TV. He said organizers are asking for generators, baby diapers, toiletries, heavy-duty trash bags, and work gloves.

Prescott said you can drop donations off at his business location on 6254 Memorial Dr. in Stone Mountain starting at noon Monday.

You can also drop off donations at Caribbean International Shipping Services at 3048 Miller Rd. in Stonecrest.

