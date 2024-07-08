Man, woman with warrants in 3 counties arrested, gave deputies fake names after being pulled over

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are behind bars after using fake identities with deputies.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on Daffodil Street in the Unionville Community.
According to a report both the man and woman in the car gave deputies fake names to cover up the fact that they are wanted in multiple counties.
According to BCSO, the two have warrants in three different counties.
Some of the warrant charges included aggravated assault, theft by taking and probation violation.
