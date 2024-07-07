First lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Georgia on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is on the campaign trail for her husband, President Joe Biden, and making a stop in Georgia on Monday.

The first lady will travel to Columbus on Monday evening to speak at a political event.

She and President Biden were both in the Peach State just over a week ago as he debated former President Donald Trump in Atlanta for the first time this election cycle.

After the debate, the Bidens went to a campaign and made a late-night stop at Waffle House before heading to North Carolina in preparation for another campaign rally.

Since then, Pres. Biden’s health and ability to run the country for another four years have been major questions on voters’ minds, with some questioning if he should be the Democratic nominee come November.

The president and first lady have been adamant since then that he is more than capable and that he will remain on the ballot.

Exact details of Dr. Biden’s visit have not been released at this time. But before coming to Georgia, she’ll spend the day campaigning in Wilmington, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

