After debate, President Biden visits classic Georgia restaurant for late-night meal with First Lady

METRO ATLANTA — All eyes were on Atlanta for the first Presidential Debate of the 2024 election cycle. Both candidates, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden, were in the Georgia capital for their first face-to-face since 2020.

Before flying out of Atlanta, the President and First Lady made a stop at Georgia classic restaurant Waffle House for a late-night dinner, where they spoke briefly with reporters from ABC News.

After a 90-minute series of verbal jabs and pitches to voters to choose them for president, while trying to highlight their own records and point out their opponents’ flaws, the debate hosted by CNN ended and the two presidents left the stage.

At the Waffle House, reporters with ABC asked the president how he felt about how he did during the debate.

“I think we did well,” Biden said.

In a follow-up question, reporters pointed out that some Democrats had raised concerns that Biden may not be fit for the job in a second term after seeing his debate performance, but he waved away those concerns.

“No, it’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times. Big ones,” Biden said.

While facing away from cameras while at the Waffle House location, Biden admitted that he’d had “a sore throat,” before speaking with other diners at the restaurant.

The Bidens flew out of Atlanta later on Thursday night, heading to North Carolina in preparation for a campaign rally in Raleigh.

