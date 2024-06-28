Dozens of debate watchers wrapped up their watch parties Thursday night

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Black voters gathered to watch Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live outside of one watch party at The Gathering Spot in northwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One panelist said Black voters want to hear what the candidates are doing for public safety and more.

“I think what Black voters want to hear is what these candidates are going to do for public safety, continue to be entrepreneurs,” said the panelist.

Even though President Biden and former President Trump had no live audience to see, their audience could still see it all. And for those who were in proximity down the street, it felt like a front-row seat.

“Nobody is saying anything that is really wowing me,” said Kendra Miller, a viewer.

Dozens of watch parties were held around metro Atlanta Thursday night, including this one that was hosted by the collective political action committee.

“This is Georgia and Georgia is in play,” said Lance Robinson, executive director of Black City Council of Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The PAC is the largest organization supporting Black candidates in the country and Thursday’s debate was an opportunity to also recognize Black voters in Georgia who who are the second largest voting block in the state.

“Talk to me about how we can reform our systems wholistically so that we can have a more inclusive active democracy,” said the panelist.

The first debate of the presidential season is almost just beginning of the race for all the races.

“This is the most boring political campaign ever. As an African American, we feel homeless, we feel like we don’t have a home to vote,” said Robinson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hundreds of Black voters gather at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta to watch presidential debate

©2024 Cox Media Group