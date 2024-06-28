GA police looking for pair accused of stealing money and tools from Home Depot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for two people accused of stealing money and tools from Home Depot.

Police say the pair bought tools from Home Depot in Griffin, switched the new tools out for old ones, and then returned them to the Home Depot store at 1750 Jonesboro Road in McDonough where they got a cash refund.

They drove the white Nissan SUV pictured.

If you know who they are or have any information about the incident, police ask you to call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254, Henry County Dispatch’s non-emergency number at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

