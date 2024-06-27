Gwinnett police debunk viral social media video claiming people were being trafficked in moving van

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A viral video making its rounds on social media doesn’t show what people think it does, according to police.

Gwinnett officers say they were made aware of a viral video that appears to show people riding in the back of a moving truck.

In the video, the person filming claims the people in the truck were tied up and are likely being trafficked. Police say that isn’t the case.

Officers pulled over the truck last week on I-85 near Sugarloaf Parkway.

In the back of the van, they found two families totaling eight people, including two children. No one in the truck had been tied up or were in any danger. They all spoke with officers and said they were fine.

They told police that they were going from Alabama to Maryland for a new job opportunity and the truck had all their belongings in it.

The driver got a ticket for letting them ride in the back without seatbelts.

Officers took the eight people in the back to a nearby business so they could find another, safer way to get to Maryland.

