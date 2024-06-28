Hundreds of Black voters gather at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta to watch presidential debate

ATLANTA — Both candidates are working hard to convince black voters to punch their ticket on the eve of an important presidential debate.

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows President Joe Biden has lost 18 points with black voters. Former President Donald Trump has slipped two points.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to influential black leaders who planned to gather to watch the debate.

“This is an important conversation,” said Ryan Wilson, the CEO of The Gathering Spot.

Wilson said when a president and a presidential hopeful comes to town, blacks must gather and listen to what they have to say.

“It’s about agenda setting. It’s about making sure that folks know that black voters are not only interested but we’re going to participate and make sure that our voices are absolutely heard,” said Wilson.

Wilson doesn’t think polls accurately reflect how black voters feel about either candidate.

He expects 300-plus people to gather at The Gathering Spot for a debate watch. Groups like 100 Black Men of America will be here. Dr. Wes Bellamy, of 100 Black Men, says he will be watching to hear the candidates economic plans, and what they have to say about attacks on issues like DEI and education.

“We want to hear specifically what the candidates are choosing to do to address those issues specific for us,” said Dr. Bellamy.

After the debate, the groups plan to have a discussion about what they heard.

“And we want to hear feedback. We want to hear what the voters, what the debate watchers heard tonight and gather intel,” said Tharon Johnson, with Paramount Consulting Group.

Johnson says the black vote is crucial and the candidates know it. He says voters don’t want to be taken for granted though.

“Black male voters and female voters are saying hey what’s in it for us. What are you going to do not only now but in the future to make sure that our families are taken care of.”

The owner of The Gathering Spot says it has more than 5,000 mostly black members.

