3 Atlanta Braves selected to MLB All-Star Game roster

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta Braves players are headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game after they were selected for the National League roster on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Chris Sale is headed for his eighth All-Star appearance as he boasts a 2.71 earned run average, along with 11 wins for the ballclub.

Congrats to Reynaldo, Marcell, and Chris for their selections to the 2024 All-Star Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NQJ5s5IhaN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 7, 2024

Reynaldo Lopez will make an appearance after a dazzling start to the season. Lopez is 7-2 in 16 starts, holds a 1.71 ERA in his first All-Star Game appearance.

Slugger Marcell “The Bear” Ozuna is the only position player from the Braves selected to the team as a reserve designated hitter. Ozuna is batting close to .300 so far on the season with 23 home runs and 72 runs batted in.

Ozuna makes his return to the All-Star Game since 2017. This will be his third career appearance.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, TX.

