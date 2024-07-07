3 Atlanta Braves selected to MLB All-Star Game roster

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta Braves players are headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game after they were selected for the National League roster on Sunday.
Starting pitcher Chris Sale is headed for his eighth All-Star appearance as he boasts a 2.71 earned run average, along with 11 wins for the ballclub.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Our reps in Arlington!— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 7, 2024
Congrats to Reynaldo, Marcell, and Chris for their selections to the 2024 All-Star Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NQJ5s5IhaN
Reynaldo Lopez will make an appearance after a dazzling start to the season. Lopez is 7-2 in 16 starts, holds a 1.71 ERA in his first All-Star Game appearance.
Slugger Marcell “The Bear” Ozuna is the only position player from the Braves selected to the team as a reserve designated hitter. Ozuna is batting close to .300 so far on the season with 23 home runs and 72 runs batted in.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Longtime Atlanta Braves skipper, HOF Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park
- Former NLCS MVP returns to Braves on minor league deal
- Braves manager Brian Snitker OK after taking Ozzie Albies foul ball to the groin
Ozuna makes his return to the All-Star Game since 2017. This will be his third career appearance.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, TX.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group