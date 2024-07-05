Former NLCS MVP returns to Braves on minor league deal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former postseason hero is returning to the Braves organization.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, one of the biggest catalysts of the team’s 2021 World Series run, signed with the organization on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Rosario will report to the AAA Gwinnett Stripers.

Rosario became the hero of the National League Championship Series during the Braves’ World Series championship run in 2021. Rosario appeared in all 16 games during the 2021 postseason and won the NLCS Most Valuable Player award after he went 14-for-25 with .560 batting average and three home runs against the Dodger.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the World Series run, Rosario resigned with the Braves on a two-year contract.

The Braves moved on from Rosario after the 2023 season, declining their $9 million club option on his contract.

Rosario spent the first part of the 2024 season with the Washington Nationals and he’s struggled at the plate, batting just .183 across 67 games.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘We are all heartbroken’: Father of 11-year-old injured in deadly triple shooting speaks out

©2024 Cox Media Group