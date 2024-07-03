Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray selected to 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA — The Women’s National Basketball Association announced the rosters for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday night. For the second year in a row, Allisha Gray will represent the Atlanta Dream.
Gray will play on the All-Star team facing the U.S. Women’s Basketball team on July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will air live on Channel 2 starting at 8:30 p.m.
Gray is the only the fifth Dream player in franchise history to earn multiple WNBA All-Star selections. She was named a reserve for last year’s game.
Gray leads the Dream in scoring this season and ranks in the top 20 in points per game across the league. Last month, Gray surpassed 3,000 point mark in her career.
Here is the rest of the WNBA roster, including rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky
The U.S. Women’s Basketball Team will use the WNBA All-Star Game as a final tune up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
