Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray selected to 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA — The Women’s National Basketball Association announced the rosters for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday night. For the second year in a row, Allisha Gray will represent the Atlanta Dream.

Gray will play on the All-Star team facing the U.S. Women’s Basketball team on July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will air live on Channel 2 starting at 8:30 p.m.

Gray is the only the fifth Dream player in franchise history to earn multiple WNBA All-Star selections. She was named a reserve for last year’s game.

Gray leads the Dream in scoring this season and ranks in the top 20 in points per game across the league. Last month, Gray surpassed 3,000 point mark in her career.

Here is the rest of the WNBA roster, including rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

The U.S. Women’s Basketball Team will use the WNBA All-Star Game as a final tune up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

