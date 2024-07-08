Dunwoody teen who died after emergency at school had fentanyl in her system, autopsy shows

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A newly released autopsy report shows that a Dunwoody 15-year-old had fentanyl in her system when she had a medical emergency at school and later died.

Mia Dieguez was rushed to the hospital in early May after she had what was described as a “medical emergency” while in class at Dunwoody High School.

“They (school officials) told me that she went to the restroom and when she came back to the classroom, she put her head on her desk and the next thing they knew she was on the floor,” her sister, Pamela Dieguez, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dieguez later died at the hospital. The autopsy report released by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication.

The toxicology report shows a positive test for Delta-9 THC and naloxone, which is the main ingredient in Narcan administered to someone with signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose.

In the days after her death, the DeKalb County School District announced that a teenager, who has not been identified, charged a teen in connection to her death for giving her something that caused her to go into cardiac arrest. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

RELATED STORIES:

Pamela Dieguez said that just before her sister died she learned that she had been buying Percocet from an unidentified classmate.

She says that she called the principal hours before her sister died to try and find out who was selling the pills to students and put a stop to it.

During the emergency, the school was placed on lockdown for two hours, according to multiple students.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sister says she warned school officials about drugs at Dunwoody school hours before teen’s death

©2024 Cox Media Group