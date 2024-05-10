What is Narcan? What you need to know about the opioid reversing drug

ATLANTA — One of the biggest tools in the fight against the opioid epidemic across the United States is the drug Narcan.

Narcan is the brand name for the drug Naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the potentially deadly effects of opioid overdose during an emergency.

It comes in three forms: a shot, a pen-style shot, or a nasal spray.

How does Narcan work?

Because opioids affect the part of the brain that regulates breathing, opioids in high doses can lead to severe breathing problems, unresponsiveness and potentially, death.

When Narcan or naloxone is administered to someone with signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, naloxone molecules travel through the body to the brain and attach to receptor sites in the brain with a greater affinity than most opioid molecules and can easily displace them.

By displacing the opioid molecules, naloxone can quickly reverse the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose, specifically targeting any breathing issues, referred to as respiratory depression.

What are Narcan’s side effects?

According to the official Narcan website, Narcan may result in symptoms of acute opioid withdrawal. Those symptoms can vary depending on age and occurrence of opioid use.

For those using opioids regularly, symptoms may include body aches, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sweating, shivering or trembling, weakness, increased heart rate and blood pressure, goose bumps, stomach cramping and more.

Sudden withdrawal for infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly may be life-threatening if not treated properly. Symptoms in these infants may include seizures, increased reflexes, and crying more than usual.

For more about Narcan’s side effects, contact your healthcare provider.

What if the patient doesn’t wake up or the opioid symptoms return after using Narcan nasal spray?

Administer a second dose of Narcan in the alternate nostril and watch the person closely as you wait for emergency medical care.

Additional doses can be given every two to three minutes until the person responds or receives emergency care.

Do you still need to get emergency medical care after administering Narcan nasal spray?

Yes. Narcan nasal spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. It’s advised that you seek medical attention right away after taking the first dose or giving the first dose.

Where can you get Narcan?

Narcan is now available over-the-counter at pharmacies across the metro. The price is around $50 or less. Narcan may also be available for free from local and state governments as well as organizations and programs committed to reducing opioid overdose and misuse.

