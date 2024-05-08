Students holding balloon release vigil for Dunwoody teen who died after medical emergency

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County students will hold a vigil on Wednesday for a 15-year-old classmate who died suddenly after a medical emergency.

Mia Dieguez died Monday when she collapsed in her classroom and went into cardiac arrest at Dunwoody High School.

On Wednesday, Mia’s friends and classmates say they will release balloons at Brook Run Park starting at 4 p.m. The students encourage anyone who attends to wear Mia’s favorite color, blue.

Investigators have charged another DeKalb County student in connection to Dieguez’s death. They say the teen gave Dieguez something that caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on the toxicology report, which could take weeks to determine what was in her system.

That teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He was taken to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

On Monday, Dieguez’s sister told Channel 2 Action News that she learned that Mia had been buying painkillers and that she alerted the school.

“So I called the principal ... to let them know that I would like them to do a search or figure out who is selling them to my sister,” she said.

School officials have said investigators are actively continuing their investigation into what led to Mia’s death.

Mia’s family is now trying to raise money to help cover her funeral expenses. So far, people have donated more than $18,000 to the family. If you would like to help, here is the GoFundMe link.

