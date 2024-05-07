Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to death of Dunwoody High School student

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District has announced a teen has been charged in connection with a 15-year-old girl who died after a medical emergency at Dunwoody High School on Monday.

On Monday evening, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Pamela Dieguez via Zoom who confirmed that her sister, Mia, 15, was rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency during the school day.

DeKalb County School District announced on Tuesday police arrested and charged a teen in connection to Mia’s death.

The teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct and has been taken to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

District officials have not said if the teen is a student.

“They (school officials) told me that she went to the restroom and when she came back to the classroom, she put her head on her desk and the next thing they knew she was on the floor,” Deiguez said.

Deiguez explained to Channel 2 Action News that she recently learned that her sister had been buying Percocet from an unidentified classmate.

The DeKalb County School District sent the following statement regarding the incident:

“DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the medical emergency that occurred at Dunwoody High School, resulting in the death of a student on May 6, 2024. Due to the individual’s status as a minor, their personally identifiable information will not be disclosed.”

School officials have said investigators are actively continuing their investigation into the incident.

