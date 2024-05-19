President Biden delivers commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta

GEORGIA — President Joe Biden is delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta today.

The president arrived in Atlanta on Saturday, making a stop to speak with supporters at the newly renovated Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

After speaking at Morehouse, Biden is scheduled to travel to Detroit to address an NAACP dinner.

Georgia is one of several states that will help decide the expected rematch between Biden and Republican Donald Trump in November.

Some students and members of the school’s faculty have been outspoken about their displeasure that Biden was invited to deliver the commencement address, saying they don’t approve of how his administration is handling the Israel-Hamas war.

