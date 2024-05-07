Surfer from Georgia found dead at bottom of 50-foot well in Mexico was months away from his wedding

MEXICO — One of three surfers found dead at the bottom of a well in Mexico grew up in metro Atlanta.

Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, of Atlanta, was on a surfing and camping trip with two Australian brothers, Jake and Callum Robinson, when the three men vanished in late April.

Their bodies were later found at the bottom of a 50-foot well in a remote area. All three had been shot to death. A fourth body that had been there much longer was found in the same well, according to ABC News.

Chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez told ABC News that thieves apparently killed the three men because they wanted the tires on their truck.

Three people were connected to the case on charges that are the equivalent of kidnapping. Their identities have not been released.

Rhoad was set to get married in August in Columbus, Ohio, according to People Magazine.

He was originally from Atlanta and graduated from Northview High School in 2009, according to his college alma mater, Point Loma in San Diego.

Family and friends have set up two separate GoFundMe accounts for his family and fiancée.

