Woman says she got acceptance letter to GSU, was told the next day it was a mistake

ATLANTA — A woman says she is crushed after she got a letter that said she was accepted to Georgia State University, but then got an email telling her it was a mistake.

The woman, who Channel 2 Action News is not identifying, lives in California and had dreams of going to GSU.

She told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that she was elated to get accepted and had already started a plan to move to Atlanta.

The university admitted it made a mistake, and that several students got similar emails. A similar incident happened in 2018.

