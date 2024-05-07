Trio accused of string of thefts across metro Atlanta leads deputies on chase reaching 100 MPH

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three women were arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday afternoon.

It all began around 2:17 p.m.

Bibb County deputies along with several other law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Eisenhower Parkway. Officials said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph before the driver intentionally hit a patrol car.

The chase continued into Crawford County, where spike strips were used to flatten the tires. The vehicle came to a stop after the driver lost control and hit a utility police.

Three women identified as Rodreeka Tyshun Monique Murry, 33, Tamyra Shadae Mcallister, 28, and Kiana Shantae Cummings, 29, jumped out of the SUV and tried to run away but were quickly caught.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said two of the women were on active probation. Authorities said the suspects are suspected in a string of thefts from local retailers in central Georgia and metro Atlanta.

They were arrested and more charges are possible.

Murry is charged with theft by shoplifting, aggressive driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Mcallister was charged with theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, and probation violation.

Cummings was charged with theft by shoplifting, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.

