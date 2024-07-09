Family says SC man who died after setting firework off on his head was celebrating favorite holiday

SUMMERVILLE, SC — Family members say a South Carolina man who was killed when he lit a firework on top of his head was celebrating his favorite holiday when he died.

Allen Ray McGrew, 41, suffered from massive head trauma after he lit the firework on July 4 in Summerville.

Family members said in an obituary that McGrew loved the Fourth of July.

“He loved this country and looked forward to celebrating it every year,” family members wrote.

His wife, Paige Morris McGrew, shared video with the Post and Courier of McGrew dancing in front of a row of lit fireworks decked out in an Uncle Sam costume, complete with a top hat. Paige McGrew told the newspaper that she thought her husband was just joking around and was going to put the firework on the ground before it exploded.

McGrew was the father of one son and had just gotten married his longtime love after seven years together. He worked in HVAC and loved playing video games with his son and watching football. The family was celebrating his son’s recent engagement.

“Allen had a heart of gold. He always helped the neighbors whenever possible and would clean up the entrance to his neighborhood,” family members wrote in the obituary. “If he knew someone needed something and he had an extra or the means to buy it, he would give it to them expecting nothing in return.”

A memorial for McGrew will be held on Thursday.

