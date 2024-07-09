GA 2-year-old dead after shooting himself as parents shopped for fireworks in Walmart parking lot

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A 2-year-old Georgia boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the head in a Walmart parking lot as his parents shopped for fireworks.

The incident happened in Douglas on July 3. According to WALB, Nakyzi Odums’ parents were shopping at a fireworks stand in the parking lot when they heard a pop and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. He died Saturday.

“He smiled brightly, laughed wholeheartedly, loved unconditionally,” his grandmother wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with his funeral expenses.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges. Douglas is in Coffee County in south Georgia.

