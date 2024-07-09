A 25-year-old man was last seen at a Georgia restaurant. Now, another man is charged with murder

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is working to learn what led up to the death of a missing 25-year-old man.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Taylor Coup, 25, was last seen at Shawn O’Brian’s Roadhouse on Highway 36 East in Butts County.

Tuesday morning, Butts County investigators recovered Coup’s body.

Officials did not say where the victim’s body was found.

John Jacob Martin, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Coup’s death.

“I want to publicly commend my deputies for being so relentless in their efforts in searching for Taylor and bringing justice in such a senseless crime,” Sheriff Gary Long said. “I am asking the community to keep Taylor’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they have a very difficult road to navigate.”

Martin remains behind bars at the Butts County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, big or small, can call Lt. Matt Munger at 770-775-8216.

