2 suspects caught on Ring video failing to break into Sandy Springs apartment

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are searching for burglary suspects after their attempt to break into an apartment was unsuccessful and caught on video.
Sandy Springs police said it happened Friday evening at The Margo apartments on Roswell Road.
The suspects could be seen trying to pick the lock with a tool.
When their attempt didn’t work after a few seconds, the would-be burglars walked away.
If you or anyone has information on the two suspects, contact Det. Bice via email or call 770-551-3309.
