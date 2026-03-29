Teen takeover talk puts Douglasville on guard

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are keeping an eye on an advertised teen takeover event at Jessie Davis Park.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live outside the park, where it’s been a quiet night so far.

“I heard it was going to be a teen takeover,” said Cam Nichols, who was not thrilled.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even like teens. I’m a grown man, y’all. Get on out of here,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News has brought you multiple stories capturing the chaos that unfolded in places like The Battery, Cumberland Mall and Atlantic Station.

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Douglasville police posted about the unauthorized event on social media this week.

Officers warned that they will be out in full force monitoring and patrolling the park.

The department said, “For any violation of law, arrests will be made. We are aware of this unauthorized event and want everyone to understand the consequences of possible charges.”

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