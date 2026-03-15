Teen takeovers: Police increasing patrols in Stone Mountain area after social media post

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are increasing patrols in Stone Mountain area after a social media post began circulating about a possible “teen takeover” on Saturday.

Police are urging teens to think twice before showing up. The warning comes following weeks of similar “teen takeovers” across metro Atlanta.

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Gwinnett County police say laws regarding disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, unlawful assembly and pedestrians on roadways will be enforced.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported live from Stone Mountain Saturday for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

She spoke with crime victim attorneys who shared the legal ramifications both parents and teens can face when it comes to these types of gathering.

“Whether a parent might ultimately bare responsibility for a child’s conduct has to do with if they knew where their child was going to be and what they were going to do once they got there,” said attorney Andy Rogers.

“With what’s going on with social media and these minors congregating…you put them all together and they get ramped up," attorney Gil Deitch said.

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