Teen curfew hours in place for Camp Creek Marketplace area

EAST POINT, Ga. — There are new curfew hours in place for teens in one metro Atlanta city.

East Point says it is increasing police patrols at the Camp Creek Marketplace. Anyone under 18 must leave the area by 7 p.m.

Other curfew hours will be in place across the city. Anyone under 16 must be home by 10 p.m. and teens between 16 and 17 must be home by 11 p.m.

“Our goal is to protect our youth and prevent them from being placed in unsafe situations, especially during late evening hours,” police said.

East Point is the latest city to institute curfews and increase patrols as police work to prevent teen takeovers.

Last weekend, McDonough declared an emergency and put a temporary curfew in place.

“While we want our teens to enjoy the spaces and activities our city offers, we also must ensure that gatherings remain safe and responsible,” Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner said.

The restrictions ended on Monday.

