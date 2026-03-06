‘Teen takeover’ fears at popular gathering spots lead to more rules

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — New rules are in place for some popular hangout spots, as well as increased patrols.

Henry County police say they’ll be out in full force after getting word of a planned “teen takeover.”

Police said anyone doing anything illegal or disruptive will be arrested and charged.

“We’re not going to even let you onto the property,” said Greg Alexander, owner of Cascade Family Skating.

It’s safe to say the owner of the skating rink in southwest Atlanta is not playing around when it comes to safety at his rink.

“We’ve increased our security personnel,” Alexander said.

This week he got word that a teen takeover was planned for the skating rink this weekend.

A “teen takeover” is a new trend where massive crowds of teenagers flood one area at one time.

Over the past few weeks, police made arrests at several popular locations throughout metro Atlanta, including The Battery, near the Beltline and at Atlantic Station.

At the rink, under a new policy, anyone younger than the age of 18, must be with an adult “because we know that you’re coming to act a fool and do no good,” Alexander said.

The area near the rink is no stranger to violence.

In 2023, a shooter killed 13-year-old Deshon Dubose minutes after he left the rink. Friends were left in shock.

“It’s painful,” Edward Andrew Botchwey said.

This weekend Henry County police alerted parents of another teen takeover, one planned at the Urban Air Adventure Park on Jonesboro Road.

Police say parents who leave their children unsupervised could face criminal liability.

“As a parent myself, I have six children,” Alexander said. “I make sure I know where my children are.”

And police said they will be here monitoring all activity this weekend.

