Cascade Family Skating won’t let teens in without an adult this weekend

One of Atlanta’s most iconic skating rinks is updating its security policy to prevent “teen takeovers.”

Starting Friday through Sunday, Cascade Family Skating says anyone under age of 18 will have to be there with an adult or it will be considered trespassing.

“Due to recent city-wide teen activity, we are also increasing police and security presence to help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone,” the owners wrote on social media posts.

“Teen takeovers” have become a trend in recent weeks. Cobb County police arrested at least 19 people after massive crowds of teenagers flooded The Battery Atlanta on Feb. 21.

The following weekend, Atlanta police arrested 13 people and recovered 11 guns during a teen takeover near the Atlanta Beltline.

Some businesses have made security changes to try and prevent the takeovers.

Similar to Cascade’s age policy, Cumberland Mall placed a temporary curfew where anyone under 18 had to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over 21.

