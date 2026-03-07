Targeted by ‘teen takeover,’ metro Atlanta county takes action

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta county just declared a local emergency because of teen takeover events.

There’s been three major teen takeovers in the last few weeks — at The Battery, along the Beltline and in Henry County.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reports Henry County is issuing a curfew for anyone younger than 18.

County leaders said they got credible information about a teen takeover planned for the weekend that was circulating on social media.

It’s the reason county leaders announced Friday afternoon that they’re declaring a local emergency and putting a curfew in place from 7 p.m. Friday until at 6 a.m. Monday.

During that time, anyone younger than 18 will have to be with a parent or guardian.

And if someone doesn’t comply, they could be detained until a parent can get them.

They’re also urging anyone if they see something suspicious to say something.

“Our intention is not to punish young people but to prevent harm, protect property and to ensure that families and first responders are safe,” said Carlotta Harrell, the Henry County Commission chair.

